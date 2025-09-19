Gqeberha ceramist to showcase work in US
More than 100 pieces of Gqeberha’s multi-award-winning ceramist Lookout Sibanda’s ceramic works have taken a transatlantic trip to be displayed at the Malibu Design Center in California.
From humble beginnings, Sibanda has gone on to receive national recognition, and has now garnered the attention of high-end international collectors and retailers...
