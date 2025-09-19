News

Kings Beach parking lot flooded with sewage again

By Herald Reporter - 19 September 2025

A sewage overflow has flooded the Kings Beach parking lot and the ward councillor’s office in Humewood, leading to the closure of the beach.

The sewage is already flowing towards the ocean...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series ...

Most Read