Private institutions combine to form new Emeris higher learning centre
A trio of tertiary private higher education institutions are coming together to create one of the biggest higher learning centres in the country.
The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) announced the establishment of Emeris, a new private higher education brand that will bring the Varsity College, Vega School and MSA brands under one banner...
