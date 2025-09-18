A third suspect linked to the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Third suspect in court over attempted hit on Sars advocate Coreth Naude
Image: Freddy Mavunda
A third suspect linked to the attempted murder of Sars advocate Coreth Naude appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Kholwani Prayman Ntanjana, 35, who is represented by Sizwe Cele, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged with attempted murder.
Senior prosecutor Seema Reddy said the state was opposed to bail.
Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana, 29, and Mcebisi Runeyi, 28, arrested in Cape Town in February, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a semi-automatic rifle and the attempted murder of Naude.
Naude was working for Sars on a case against controversial businesswoman and Royal AM FC owner Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile when she was shot and seriously wounded in an apparent assassination attempt in July last year.
An inquiry was being held at the offices of Cox Yeats Attorneys in Umhlanga and she was ambushed by two gunmen when she entered the parking garage of a hotel nearby.
She was shot four times in her neck, right shoulder and chest and had to undergo reconstructive surgery to her jaw.
The accused lost their bail bid.
During their bail application investigating officer W/O Praved Maharaj stressed their alleged actions were carried out brazenly with no regard for public safety.
Magistrate Ashwin Singh adjourned Ntanjana's matter to September 25 for bail consideration and ordered he be detained at the Durban North police cells.
