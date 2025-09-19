Transnet agrees port equipment deal with Liebherr

Logistics company Transnet on Thursday said it has agreed a 10-year partnership deal with German equipment maker Liebherr for the supply of cranes as it seeks to upgrade and modernise its port operations.
The two parties have also agreed on a 20-year asset management programme which will see Liebherr provide equipment maintenance, repairs and spares, Transnet said.
State-owned Transnet, which operates the ports and freight rail network, has been struggling to provide adequate services due to underinvestment. Its port operations have been hobbled by equipment shortages, often leading to lengthy backlogs that have impacted retailers and exporters.
“The strategic collaboration empowers us to significantly boost operational efficiency, streamline port logistics and reduce long-term operational costs,” said Transnet Port Terminals CEO Jabu Mdaki.
Transnet said it had placed substantial orders for Liebherr equipment, including four ship-to-shore cranes for the Durban port. It has also ordered 48 rubber-tyred gantry cranes for the Durban and Cape Town terminals.
Reuters
