News

Trial of traditional healer postponed for media application to film proceedings

Premium
By Msindisi Fengu - 19 September 2025

The trial of igqirha (traditional healer) Phumeza Makaleni was postponed on Thursday to allow the court to consider a media application to film proceedings.

The ruling will be handed down on October 9...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series ...
Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS

Most Read