Trial of traditional healer postponed for media application to film proceedings
The trial of igqirha (traditional healer) Phumeza Makaleni was postponed on Thursday to allow the court to consider a media application to film proceedings.
The ruling will be handed down on October 9...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.