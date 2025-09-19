News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 3

By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to take centre stage on day 3 of the Madlanga commission on Friday with testimony about suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu's alleged associate, Brown Mogotsi.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 3
SPOTLIGHT | A threesome on the big screen, an addictive crime thriller series ...

Most Read