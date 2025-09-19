WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 3
By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2025
Courtesy of SABC News
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is expected to take centre stage on day 3 of the Madlanga commission on Friday with testimony about suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu's alleged associate, Brown Mogotsi.
