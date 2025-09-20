Eight unsung heroes honoured at Citizens of the Year Awards

The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre sparkled on Friday night as Nelson Mandela Bay’s finest gathered for The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards 2025, supported by Nelson Mandela University.
Hosted by the elegant and incredibly charismatic former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss, the evening was a celebration of eight special local heroes whose tireless work has transformed lives across the metro.
Soulful singer Zolani Mahola entertained the audience with beautiful renditions of her well-loved music, as well as a preview of her upcoming single, Step Up.
Now in its 34th year, the awards have become a cornerstone of the city’s calendar, shining a spotlight on people and organisations whose efforts often go unnoticed, yet leave an indelible mark on their communities.
In her welcoming speech, Nelson Mandela University acting director: engagement office, Oyama Soga, highlighted the important roles that the winners hold in their communities and the differences they make.
“Tonight, above all, belongs to our winners.
“Your tireless efforts are a beacon of hope in the Eastern Cape and beyond. You embody the values that inspire Nelson Mandela University which are resilience, humanity and deep commitment towards building a just and sustainable society.
“We salute you this evening and we thank you for reminding us what is possible when we live, not for ourselves, but in service of others,” she said.
This year’s winners come from all walks of life, but they share one quality: an unwavering commitment to service.
In the education category, Zama Zulu, director of Masinyusane Development Organisation, was recognised for his mission to boost literacy in impoverished communities while tackling youth unemployment.
The innovative programmes train young people as teaching assistants, equipping them to help thousands of children learn to read with confidence.
The Civil Society Award went to Albie Basson of Maranatha Youth Centre, whose projects care for homeless adults, vulnerable children, and rural families in need.
His vision has built spaces of dignity and opportunity where society’s most marginalised can rebuild their lives.
Championing the fight against gender-based violence, Berenice Jacobs of the Rape Crisis Centre in Gqeberha was honoured for more than three decades of tireless advocacy, ensuring survivors receive compassionate care and access to justice.
In arts and culture, Rose Cowpar and her dedicated team at Impact Community Theatre Company were celebrated for opening doors to theatre, dance, and creativity for performers of all ages and abilities, including children and adults alike.
The business award went to Matshego Brenda Moduka, whose Atlega for Women Project is empowering unemployed youth through practical training in business and entrepreneurship, helping them grow their skills into sustainable livelihoods.
From humble beginnings handing out sandwiches, Sarah Smuts and Tracey Watson from Love Story were honoured in the community category for distributing more than 4.7-million meals to those in need, and for supporting early learning centres across the Bay.
In sport, Gary Stephenson and Garth Wright of Ironman4thekidz celebrated the initiative’s 20th year by raising millions to support children’s organisations — a true testament to the power of sport for good.
The recipient of the Standard Bank Make your Mark youth category was dance teacher Ariana Bailey of the Toynbee Ballet Academy, who was recognised for nurturing young dancers, instilling discipline, confidence, and artistic expression in the next generation.
She walked away with prize money worth R20,000, compliments of Standard Bank.
The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said small actions by many people could lead to impactful and lasting change.
Addressing the audience, she said: “We are here to celebrate and say thank you to those who started off with small actions, in their little corners, because they felt moved to do it. We see you.”
De Kock also paid tribute to previous award winner Pamela Mabini, the founder of the Maro Foundation, who was murdered in March.
“She, like many of you here this evening, was so passionate about touching lives and making a difference.
“How wonderful it is to know that there are many who will continue to carry the torch of those good deeds.”
This year's awards would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors, namely Nelson Mandela University, Standard Bank, SPAR, Continental Tyre SA, Vodacom, Capsicum Culinary Studio, Three Peaks Wine, JTC Events, Sun Boardwalk and Leon Hugo.
The Herald
Eight unsung heroes honoured at Citizens of the Year Awards
Image: LEON HUGO
The Herald
