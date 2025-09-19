Artificial intelligence is moving fast, but so are the risks. From biased systems to unchecked automation, the world is grappling with how to keep AI safe and fair. In Africa, where the technology is arriving alongside urgent social and economic needs, the conversation has a sharper edge: how do we ensure AI serves people, not the other way round?
That’s the question Leo Hyams and his team at AI Safety South Africa are putting at the centre of their work. Based in Cape Town, they are building the frameworks and public debate needed to shape safe deployment of AI across the continent. Their mission is to give African businesses, regulators and communities a seat at the table before decisions are made elsewhere that affect millions here.
In a recent interview, Innovate Africa founder and Innovation City Cape Town co-founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Hyams to unpack how his team is driving this work, and why Africa cannot afford to be a bystander in the global AI safety discussion.
WATCH | Innovate Africa : Why Africa needs its own voice in the global AI safety debate
Artificial intelligence is moving fast, but so are the risks. From biased systems to unchecked automation, the world is grappling with how to keep AI safe and fair. In Africa, where the technology is arriving alongside urgent social and economic needs, the conversation has a sharper edge: how do we ensure AI serves people, not the other way round?
That’s the question Leo Hyams and his team at AI Safety South Africa are putting at the centre of their work. Based in Cape Town, they are building the frameworks and public debate needed to shape safe deployment of AI across the continent. Their mission is to give African businesses, regulators and communities a seat at the table before decisions are made elsewhere that affect millions here.
In a recent interview, Innovate Africa founder and Innovation City Cape Town co-founder Kieno Kammies sat down with Hyams to unpack how his team is driving this work, and why Africa cannot afford to be a bystander in the global AI safety discussion.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News