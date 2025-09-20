Winning entrepreneur plans to upgrade from bicycle deliveries to mobile kitchen
A 26-year-old fast-food business owner from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay has secured a huge boost after winning R100,000 through the Western Cape Accelerator Programme.
Sihle Lupondwana, owner of Mnandi Bros, a township eatery specialising in kotas (traditional SA street food), impressed the judges with his business model, passion and drive...
