Congregants robbed during evening church service

By TIMESLIVE - 21 September 2025
Two armed men robbed about 60 congregants at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban on Friday
Image: RUSA

Two armed robbers disrupted a prayer service at Zayoni Kingdom Catholic Church in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Friday and held up about 60 congregants.

According to Reaction Unit of SA, eyewitnesses said the suspects, dressed entirely in black, entered the church during the service at about 9pm.

“The men were brandishing firearms. They demanded mobile phones from the congregation, collecting a total of 46 devices, which they placed into a plastic packet before fleeing the scene,” said RUSA's Prem Balram.

He said it had not yet been established whether the robbers escaped on foot or used a vehicle.

None of the congregants which included children, were hurt.

