Man falls to death at Durban's Umgeni Interchange

By TIMESLIVE - 21 September 2025
A man fell from the N2 bridge in an alleged suicide at the Umgeni Interchange in Durban on Saturday.
Image: KZN VIP

KZN VIP Control Centre received multiple reports via social media regarding the incident at the N2 bridge joining Umgeni Road. 

Eyewitnesses told KZN VIP officers a black TSI VW Polo pulled over near the bridge, a man exited the vehicle and climbed onto the ledge.

Moments later, the individual jumped off despite attempts by witnesses to stop him.

The victim’s identity could not be established as no wallet or identification was found at the scene.

KZN VIP paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Police were later called to the scene and the matter was handed over for further investigation.

