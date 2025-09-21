Port poised for boost from auto giants
Ford and BMW keen on making Gqeberha harbour their export hub, says Transnet
In a move that could turbocharge the Eastern Cape’s economy and cement Nelson Mandela Bay as the country’s automotive gateway, auto giants Ford SA and BMW SA are believed to be in talks about making the Port of Port Elizabeth their new export hub.
This is according to Transnet Port Terminals Eastern Cape managing executive Wandisa Vazi, who was speaking in the Bay on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.