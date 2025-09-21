News

Sewage spill at Kings Beach sparks concern ahead of 'peak season'

Councillor suggests solution to ongoing problem after another closure with summer approaching

By Herald Reporter - 21 September 2025

A day before yet another sewage spill at Kings Beach, Ward 2 councillor Sean Tappan warned the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality that an overflow outlet pipe was flooding the beach parking lot and his office, forcing repeated beach closures.

On Friday, the municipality closed the beach again...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA announces Joburg mayoral candidate for 2026 LGE
Why Africa needs its own voice in the global AI safety debate

Most Read