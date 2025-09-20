News

WATCH | DA announces Joburg mayoral candidate for 2026 local government elections

By TImesLIVE - 21 September 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The DA is unveiling its candidate for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 local government elections in Soweto, Gauteng, on Saturday.

Among the leading contenders in the race is DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.

