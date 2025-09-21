News

93 arrested for drunken driving in KZN

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 22 September 2025
In KwaZulu-Natal, 93 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. File photo.
More than 93 motorists driving under the influence were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal this week, department of transport and human settlement MEC Siboniso Duma said on Sunday.

This brings to 293 the number of drunk motorists arrested since August 15.

“Our highly efficient, dedicated and energetic road traffic inspectorate team ensured the arrests,” said Duma.

He said 33 motorists were arrested in Kokstad, 24 in the Durban and uMhlanga area, 20 in  Pietermaritzburg and 16 in Ladysmith.

Duma thanked all law enforcement agencies who ensured the arrests.

TimesLIVE

