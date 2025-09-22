News

Metro on high alert for outages amid damaging winds forecast

By Herald Reporter - 22 September 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has issued a warning of a possible increase in electrical faults and subsequent power outages due to gale-force winds on Monday.

“The municipality wishes to inform residents that a yellow level 2 weather warning has been issued for damaging winds in the area,” it said in a statement on Monday...

