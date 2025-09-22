Metro on high alert for outages amid damaging winds forecast
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has issued a warning of a possible increase in electrical faults and subsequent power outages due to gale-force winds on Monday.
“The municipality wishes to inform residents that a yellow level 2 weather warning has been issued for damaging winds in the area,” it said in a statement on Monday...
