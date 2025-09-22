Moravian choirmaster bows out after 57 years
Former Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Jonathan Lawack leaves behind rich legacy of music and faith
After decades of shaping voices and lifting spirits through song, the former speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay council is closing a remarkable chapter.
Having spent more than half a century at the helm of the Moravian Church Choir Union of SA (Mocusa), Jonathan Lawack is retiring from the role of choirmaster leaving behind a legacy of music, leadership and faith that has touched generations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.