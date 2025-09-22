For over three decades, The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards have stood as one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most prestigious honours — a celebration of everyday heroes whose selfless acts uplift and inspire entire communities.
Now in its 34th year, this powerful CSI initiative shines a spotlight on individuals who go above and beyond, dedicating themselves to serving others and driving meaningful change. Earlier this year, the public was invited to nominate these unsung champions — and the response was overwhelming, with more than 90 heartfelt submissions.
Meet the 2025 winners: remarkable people whose stories remind us of the power of compassion, commitment, and community.
The Herald NMU Citizens of the Year Awards 2025
Honouring Extraordinary Citizens Who Make a Difference
“These stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things challenge me to think more deeply about what it means to serve with purpose and how, as a society, we must continue to create spaces that support and celebrate such contributions.”
- Vuyo Bongela, NMU acting dean of students
“There is a lot of good that is taking place — people doing their little bit in their corners to make a positive impact in their respective communities. We want to not only shine a spotlight on that, but also reward it. We want those people and organisations to know that we see them and we thank them for making a difference.”
- Rochelle de Kock, The Herald editor
MEET THE HEROS
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” The quote was made famous by former statesman Nelson Mandela but is having a practical application in the lives of hundreds of disadvantaged Nelson Mandela Bay pupils through the unwavering efforts of Masinyusane. And it is for that reason the nonprofit organisation has claimed the top honours in the education category of the prestigious The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.
For more than two decades, the Maranatha Siyakatala Child & Youth Care Centre has stood as a beacon of hope for Gqeberha’s most vulnerable — children rescued from neglect and abuse, and adults left without a safety net. At the heart of this mission is board chair Albie Basson, who, alongside his wife Dr Trudi Basson, has dedicated his life to restoring dignity and opportunity to those in need. Now, in recognition of his tireless service, Basson has been honoured in the Civil Society category of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.
Rose Cowpar, the passionate force behind The Savoy Theatre, has been named the winner in the Arts and Culture category of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University. Since relocating to Gqeberha in 2006, the award-winning actor and director has transformed the city’s theatre landscape, turning The Savoy into an inclusive hub where both seasoned performers and newcomers can thrive. She is the president of the Impact Community Theatre Company, formerly known as the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society.
A Nelson Mandela Bay woman has dedicated her life to turning pain into purpose. As director and one of the founding members of the Port Elizabeth Rape Crisis Centre Trust, Berenice Jacobs has spent more than 30 years ensuring that survivors of sexual violence are not left to suffer in silence. Jacobs’ lifelong dedication to empowering survivors has earned her recognition as the winner of the gender-based violence category of The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, in partnership with Nelson Mandela University.
To many people, the table cluttered with a saw, spray guns, nails, gloves and a notepad might look like just another messy workspace. But for Brenda Moduka, it is a symbol of opportunity and determination — a place where unemployed young people can begin building through skills development and enterprise support. In a few weeks, the work station will be handed over to a new recruit, one of several candidates joining Atlega for Women Project Enterprise through its latest Seta-funded upholstery training programme. For the company’s impact in tackling youth unemployment through skills development, Moduka, its owner and managing director, has been named this year’s business category winner in The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.
Twenty years ago, longtime friends Gary Stephenson and former Springbok scrumhalf Garth Wright lined up at Hobie Beach to compete in the inaugural Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship. They aimed to make a difference in the lives of children in need, and that is how the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity Trust was born. Later, Wright and Stephenson were joined by Ironman legend Michelle Enslin and a team of trustees. Now, after two decades, they remain active in the initiative, buoyed by the support of competing athletes, sponsors and the public for 26 children’s establishments and charities that they assist. Thanks to their enduring effort, they have won the sports category of The Herald Citizens of the Year awards, which Stephenson hopes will open more doors in their mission to raise funds to help children.
Ariana Bailey, director of the Toynbee Ballet Academy, the only ballet academy in the northern areas of Gqeberha, is making moves with more than just her dancing skills. Bailey is the recipient of the Standard Bank Youth award at the 2025 The Herald Citizens of the Year awards supported by Nelson Mandela University. Along with the award, Bailey will receive prize money worth R20,000, compliments of Standard Bank, which will go towards transport, exam fees, ballet shoes and costumes for all the girls.
Small actions by many people can lead to impactful and lasting change. That is the fire at the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay relief organisation Love Story which has been named the 2025 The Herald Citizens of the Year winner in the community category. Love Story administrative and volunteer co-ordinator Sarah Smuts said on Tuesday the organisation had grown exponentially since it was launched by former Springbok rugby player Luke Watson and his wife, Elaine, in 2012.
