Wayne Bolton’s ‘around the world journey’ to save the rhino
Having cycled the equivalent of once around the world in aid of the rhino in a series of extreme adventures spanning a decade, Gqeberha’s Wayne Bolton rode into the Addo Elephant National Park on Monday to a well-deserved hero’s welcome.
To top it all off, this self-proclaimed “ordinary guy” completed his mission on World Rhino Day...
