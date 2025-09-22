Case against Mexicans arrested in raid on crystal meth lab in Mpumalanga postponed

The case against five Mexicans and a South African arrested after the discovery of a R350m crystal methamphetamine laboratory on a farm in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, has been postponed to Friday.
Isabel Antonio Quintero Corrales,36, Hector Manuel Valenzuela Ontiveros,36, Luis Alberto Osorio Viscarra,31, Jose Omar Molina Jimenez, 36, and Nicanor Molina Jimenez, 48, and 61-year-old South African Bafana Samson Magubane made a brief appearance in the Volksrust magistrate's court on Monday.
Their case was postponed to Friday for the services of a Spanish interpreter to be procured.
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said a multimillion-rand clandestine laboratory was discovered by police at Ousehoutklood farm outside Volksrust after they followed up on information received.
This was after a whistle-blower had reported an unpleasant smell in the area to authorities.
Police found six suspects when they arrived at the laboratory on Friday.
“Chemicals, final products of crystal meth and machinery believed to be used in the manufacturing were found. Magubane was also found in possession of three 9mm live rounds. He could not produce a firearm licence. He was also charged for contravening the Contravention of Firearm Control Act of South Africa,” said Nkosi.
Nkosi said the five Mexican nationals had questionable travel documents and the department of home affairs would be brought on board for further investigation.
“The recent recovery discovery of the clandestine laboratory follows a few months after similar activities were discovered in Standerton, less than 100km from Volksrust, where another clandestine laboratory with equipment, chemicals and final products to the value of more than R50m was discovered,” said Nkosi.
