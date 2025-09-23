Church leaders hit back at mayor over her letter to Ramaphosa

Church leaders in Nelson Mandela Bay have come out swinging against mayor Babalwa Lobishe, slamming her response to President Cyril Ramaphosa as out of touch with the city’s worsening poverty, inequality and unemployment.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Church Leaders Network said Lobishe’s claims that faith-based leaders were “difficult to satisfy” — despite municipal interventions — revealed a mayor out of touch with the daily realities of poverty, unemployment and inequality in the metro.
“Judging by the letter sent by the mayor and the presentations made by her adviser and other ANC leaders at the St Stephen’s Church meeting for religious leaders, the mayor is misinformed,” the network wrote in a statement on Friday.
In a letter to Ramaphosa on September 11, Lobishe slammed what she called wrong impressions created after a recent meeting between her and the Nelson Mandela Bay Church Leaders Network.
She said her call for Section 154 support earlier in 2025 showed decisive action.
And while conceding to “minor” political shake-ups at the top, Lobishe said the metro remained functional, with committees sitting as scheduled and key executive posts in the process of being filled.
In their correspondence to Ramaphosa earlier in September, the leaders accused Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane of either failing to grasp the depth of the city’s crisis or ignoring the will of the people.
The letter came after a meeting with Mabuyane which also included municipal officials and the police’s district commissioner, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, at City Hall on August 13.
In the latest letter penned to Ramaphosa on Friday, church leaders stressed that their engagement with the government was not new.
As far back as 2013, they said, the Civil Society Coalition — of which they were founding members — had partnered with political leaders to address the collapse of service delivery.
“The involvement of the church leaders in meeting with political leadership of the metro to address poverty, inequality and unemployment dates back to 2013, as a founding member of the Civil Society Coalition.
“The decision to write directly to President Ramaphosa follows years of attempting to partner with local political leadership to address the challenges our congregants struggle with on a daily basis.”
In 2014, former president Jacob Zuma visited the Bay at their request in an attempt to stabilise the metro.
In 2021, after voters handed the ANC and DA enough seats to form a unity council, church leaders met Mabuyane, the ANC and the DA to push for a coalition between the two biggest parties.
“Then in November 2021, after the vast majority of voters of the metro chose the ANC and DA to form a council of local unity, the coalition leadership (including church leaders) met the premier of the Eastern Cape, the DA and the ANC to encourage them to form a coalition between the DA and ANC.
“At the time, the local DA and ANC leadership indicated that they were in agreement with the proposal.
“There was also support for the invocation of Section 12 of the Municipal Structures Act, which was raised again by premier Oscar Mabuyane at the August 13 City Hall meeting with the church leadership.
“The proposals were rejected by the national DA leadership under Ms Helen Zille.
“The DA then decided to form a coalition with smaller parties,” the letter addressed to Ramaphosa read.
Lobishe could not be reached for comment.
The Herald
Church leaders hit back at mayor over her letter to Ramaphosa
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
