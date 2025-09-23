A grade 12 pupil was stabbed to death at Humansdorp High School on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a case of murder was under investigation.
“According to preliminary police information, at about 8.15am, there was a violent altercation at the school between learners.
“One learner, aged 18, was stabbed and declared dead at the scene.
“Five suspects are still at large, but arrests are imminent,” Nkohli said.
Grade 12 pupil fatally stabbed at Humansdorp school
Image: 123RF
