Police have just one helicopter for whole province

The Eastern Cape’s crime-fighting arsenal has been left with just one police helicopter still airborne to patrol a province the size of Uruguay.
Three others have been grounded — one for six years — while a shortage of pilots has left the provincial air wing effectively paralysed.
The revelations, tabled in the Bhisho legislature, have fuelled warnings that the police’s ability to track criminals and respond to emergencies has collapsed.
The province initially had four police helicopters, of which the sole remaining operational helicopter is based at Bulembu Airport outside Qonce.
This was revealed by community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha in response to written parliamentary questions by DA MPL Yusuf Cassim.
Cassim said the situation was a “crisis that directly affects the safety of families who rely on police air support in emergencies, stock theft investigations and the fight against organised crime”.
He said that “the absence of aerial capacity means criminals can operate across vast rural and urban areas without fear of rapid response or effective pursuit”.
In his parliamentary response, Nqatha also revealed that even if the three helicopters were repaired and returned to service, the province would still lack sufficient pilots to get them airborne.
While eight helicopter pilots are required, only two are employed now — one in Gqeberha and the other at Bulembu Airport.
The revelations come as the province plans to open a new police air wing unit at the Mthatha Airport.
However, Nqatha disclosed that, despite the allocation of one fixed-wing aircraft, none were operational.
Of the 77 drones meant to be in service in the Eastern Cape, only five had been deployed.
Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, confirmed on Monday that the country’s second-biggest province, covering 168,966km², had for some time been reliant on just one police chopper.
“I can confirm that we only have one helicopter servicing the entire province, while others are out on repairs,” he said.
“This has not sat well with the MEC, who has been fighting very hard with the national police’s political bosses for them to procure three more helicopters for the province.
“The MEC had already approached and spoken to minister [Senzo] Mchunu, and even recently, in Mthatha, while acting police minister Firoz Cachalia was there, the MEC also raised this issue of the helicopters, asking him to fast-track efforts to procure at least three other helicopters for the province.”
Komisa said the requested helicopters would be based in East London, Gqeberha and the OR Tambo district “as all three places are hotspot areas when it comes to serious crime”.
Nqatha said one of the grounded helicopters was taken out of service in July 2019 “as it was due for a 12-year mandatory periodic inspection, during which time there was no contract in place and the cost of repair required a deviation from Treasury regulations”.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the repair was delayed further due to unavailability of parts,” he said.
The second helicopter was grounded in November 2020 after it “experienced a hard landing and suffered serious structural damage”.
“Before any repairs could be done on that one, an accident investigation had to be conducted.
“However, such investigation could not be conducted due to Covid-19 restrictions on international travel.
“This as aircraft components could not be sent for analysis in Germany,” Nqatha said, adding the investigation was only finalised in 2024.
The third helicopter was grounded in July 2024 “after the original equipment manufacturer issued a safety bulletin, indicating that all R44 helicopters worldwide are required to have the tail rotor blades replaced”.
Nqatha said the process to fill four vacant posts was under way.
Cassim said on Monday that the situation was “unacceptable and demands urgent action”.
“I have written to MEC Nqatha to request that he table a comprehensive audit and recovery plan before the legislature, with clear timelines for returning grounded helicopters to service and monthly reporting until the entire fleet is restored.
“In addition, while helicopters remain unavailable, the MEC must ensure that the 77 drones allocated to the province are deployed immediately.
“Drone technology offers a cost-effective and immediate tool to restore some measure of aerial visibility and intelligence.
“The province already has trained drone pilots, and there is no excuse for drones to sit idle while communities suffer.
“A functional aerial policing unit is not a luxury, but a necessity for safeguarding rural communities, tracking syndicates and protecting residents from violent crime.”
Security expert and eBlockwatch’s Andre Synman said it was ridiculous and unfortunate that a province as vast as the Eastern Cape had only one police chopper operational.
“Accessing many areas in the province, especially the Wild Coast, is a challenge due to poor roads infrastructure, so you can only access some of those areas using a chopper.
“So, the use of helicopters to fight crime in those areas is ideal, but only having one leaves people in a vulnerable spot as police cannot get to crime scenes on time.
“Police response time is affected, and criminals are having a field day in many inaccessible areas of the province,” Synman said.
The legislature’s community safety portfolio committee chair and ANC MPL, Tumeka Gaya, said her committee was concerned about the shortage of helicopters.
She said the committee had been informed there were two available helicopters in the province and that one was out of service.
Gaya said areas in the eastern part of the province, where stock theft was rife, were in serious need of helicopter policing as many of them could not be accessed by car.
She urged the national government to prioritise the province in terms of financial resources.
EFF MPL Simthembile Madikizela said this was an unfortunate situation for a geographically vast province like the Eastern Cape.
“We are not happy as the EFF. We are in a serious crisis as the province. It’s devastating and compromises the province’s fight against serious crime.
“We all know the nature of our province is that most of our villages are not accessible by road.
“So the availability of more helicopters, which could have been the only mode of transport that can access those areas, would be of great assistance.
“Imagine having to deal with stock theft in Port St Johns, and car theft in Gqeberha, with the only helicopter based in Qonce. It would be a serious challenge,” Madikizela said.
Police have just one helicopter for whole province
Three others grounded and service also faces shortage of pilots
