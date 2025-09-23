Six teenage pupils arrested for murder
Six teenagers have been arrested for the alleged murder of a grade 12 Humansdorp Secondary School pupil who was stabbed to death at the school on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said four minors, aged between 16 and 17, and two others, both aged 18, would appear in court soon...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.