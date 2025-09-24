KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on residents to exercise caution as the province is expected to experience adverse weather conditions throughout the week.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued multiple warnings for disruptive rainfall across the province.
A level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for Wednesday from 12am until 11pm.
"This warning affects several municipalities, including eThekwini (Durban), Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, KwaDukuza (Stanger), Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle and surrounding areas," said department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.
A level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for the same day and time, affecting Alfred Duma (Indaka), Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele (Escourt and Sobabili), Mpofana (Giants Castle and Mooi River), Msinga, Nkandla, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.
"The expected rainfall may result in flooding of roads and low-lying settlements, damage to homes and public infrastructure, disruption of essential services and increased risk to human and animal life. Provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel," he said.
Disaster teams on high alert as KZN braces for severe weather conditions
Journalist
Image: 123RF/thvideo
KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on residents to exercise caution as the province is expected to experience adverse weather conditions throughout the week.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued multiple warnings for disruptive rainfall across the province.
A level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for Wednesday from 12am until 11pm.
"This warning affects several municipalities, including eThekwini (Durban), Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, KwaDukuza (Stanger), Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkambathini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle and surrounding areas," said department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.
A level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall has been issued for the same day and time, affecting Alfred Duma (Indaka), Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele (Escourt and Sobabili), Mpofana (Giants Castle and Mooi River), Msinga, Nkandla, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.
"The expected rainfall may result in flooding of roads and low-lying settlements, damage to homes and public infrastructure, disruption of essential services and increased risk to human and animal life. Provincial traffic officials will monitor key routes to support safe travel," he said.
Buthelezi activated disaster management teams across the province to respond to any incidents that may arise.
"We are working closely with municipalities to ensure that our disaster response mechanisms are ready and responsive. Communities are urged to follow official updates and take all necessary precautions to protect lives and property," he said.
Residents in vulnerable areas, particularly those near riverbeds, informal settlements and individuals with limited mobility, are encouraged to take proactive safety measures.
The provincial disaster management centre is coordinating with local municipalities to ensure readiness and rapid response.
Residents are advised to follow these safety tips:
Weather conditions may change rapidly and residents are urged to stay informed through regular updates from Saws and local authorities.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News