Don’t block roads — take anger to City Hall instead, mayor tells Heritage Day event
Using a Heritage Day platform in Khayamnandi, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe urged residents to take their anger to City Hall instead of blocking the R75, warning that the road closures were disrupting production at VW’s Kariega plant.
In recent months, service delivery protests in Ward 41 have led to several trucks being set alight on the R75, causing disruption between the industrial heartland of Kariega and the metro’s two ports...
