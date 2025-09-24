Family’s anguish after pupil killed at school
Volatile situation in Humansdorp after fatal stabbing and arrest of six suspects
Humansdorp is on tenterhooks, with community leaders, teachers and parents desperate for solutions to the crime scourge after a grade 12 pupil was stabbed and bled out close to his school’s main gate this week.
In the latest horrific incident to rock the small town, Liyolo Wakeni, 18, was killed at Humansdorp Secondary School on Tuesday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.