Nelson Mandela Bay metro investing R10m in beach infrastructure upgrades
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has committed to spending more than R10m to upgrade the city’s beaches ahead of the summer season.
The metro’s beaches and resorts sub-directorate is working around the clock to complete several key projects, focusing on infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrading public amenities...
