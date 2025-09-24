NMU’s Isisusa concert spans genres, languages and cultures

Nelson Mandela University’s annual Isisusa concert will bring jazz, choral and spoken-word performances to the Feather Market Centre on Sunday afternoon.
The two-hour Heritage Month programme titled MMM ... Isisusa! Jou Lekker Ding! spans genres, languages and cultures.
The concert will feature choral artistry, barbershop vocals and spoken word.
Ben “Boeta B” Baadjies, described as a “singing comedian who feels like everyone’s favourite uncle”, will MC the afternoon.
The NMU choir in collaboration with The Creed, Curro Westbrook, Moment’s Notice, and Westering High School’s Optima Voices, will lead Isisusa.
Their performances blend multilingual expression, and regional heritages of Ghoema influences and close-harmony vocals.
“The NMU choir is this year’s ‘Isisusa’ equalising bridge builder,” NMU arts, culture and heritage deputy director Giselle Baillie said.
“Its work draws in relationships with schools and artists, as it showcases the ‘Mqhayi Meets Mandela’ project.”
Mqhayi Meets Mandela is a university initiative that explores how Xhosa poet SEK Mqhayi inspired Nelson Mandela’s sense of purpose through language and performance.
It aims similar cultural expressions today as transformative tools, breaking down exclusionary practices and building social cohesion through indigenous language and performance traditions.
MMM ... Isisusa! Jou Lekker Ding! builds on the 2024 concert, which was themed “Improvisation and Syncopations: Re-Imaginations”.
That programme focused on reimagining the democratic sounds of the university and the city — which has a rich jazz history — and featured a performance by the late Feya Faku, an internationally acclaimed trumpeter and flugelhorn player, composer and teacher.
NMU choir director Robert Gillmer and Prof Alethea de Villiers are the artistic directors for this year’s concert.
“We acknowledge with sadness the recent passing of Feya Faku,” Gillmer said.
“His contribution to Isisusa and South African jazz will be honoured in the programme.
“Ghoema’s Cape Malay rhythms, integral to Cape Jazz, will be woven into performances to create a vibrant, authentic soundscape celebrating SA’s rich musical heritage.”
In addition to the Faku tribute, the programme will contain hits from well-known South African artists such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Vusi Mahlasela, Emo Adams and gospel arrangements, as well as items containing the words of Mqhayi.
The university’s jazz-arts programme Isisusa began in 2007 and has since grown into a platform for new forms of musical innovation and development.
As well as providing inclusive entertainment, it strives to strengthen university-school-community partnerships and promote educational and cultural dialogue through the arts.
MMM ... Isisusa! Jou Lekker Ding! runs from 2pm to 4pm.
Tickets cost R30 via Webtickets.
The Herald
NMU’s Isisusa concert spans genres, languages and cultures
Image: SUPPLIED
Nelson Mandela University’s annual Isisusa concert will bring jazz, choral and spoken-word performances to the Feather Market Centre on Sunday afternoon.
The two-hour Heritage Month programme titled MMM ... Isisusa! Jou Lekker Ding! spans genres, languages and cultures.
The concert will feature choral artistry, barbershop vocals and spoken word.
Ben “Boeta B” Baadjies, described as a “singing comedian who feels like everyone’s favourite uncle”, will MC the afternoon.
The NMU choir in collaboration with The Creed, Curro Westbrook, Moment’s Notice, and Westering High School’s Optima Voices, will lead Isisusa.
Their performances blend multilingual expression, and regional heritages of Ghoema influences and close-harmony vocals.
“The NMU choir is this year’s ‘Isisusa’ equalising bridge builder,” NMU arts, culture and heritage deputy director Giselle Baillie said.
“Its work draws in relationships with schools and artists, as it showcases the ‘Mqhayi Meets Mandela’ project.”
Mqhayi Meets Mandela is a university initiative that explores how Xhosa poet SEK Mqhayi inspired Nelson Mandela’s sense of purpose through language and performance.
It aims similar cultural expressions today as transformative tools, breaking down exclusionary practices and building social cohesion through indigenous language and performance traditions.
MMM ... Isisusa! Jou Lekker Ding! builds on the 2024 concert, which was themed “Improvisation and Syncopations: Re-Imaginations”.
That programme focused on reimagining the democratic sounds of the university and the city — which has a rich jazz history — and featured a performance by the late Feya Faku, an internationally acclaimed trumpeter and flugelhorn player, composer and teacher.
NMU choir director Robert Gillmer and Prof Alethea de Villiers are the artistic directors for this year’s concert.
“We acknowledge with sadness the recent passing of Feya Faku,” Gillmer said.
“His contribution to Isisusa and South African jazz will be honoured in the programme.
“Ghoema’s Cape Malay rhythms, integral to Cape Jazz, will be woven into performances to create a vibrant, authentic soundscape celebrating SA’s rich musical heritage.”
In addition to the Faku tribute, the programme will contain hits from well-known South African artists such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Vusi Mahlasela, Emo Adams and gospel arrangements, as well as items containing the words of Mqhayi.
The university’s jazz-arts programme Isisusa began in 2007 and has since grown into a platform for new forms of musical innovation and development.
As well as providing inclusive entertainment, it strives to strengthen university-school-community partnerships and promote educational and cultural dialogue through the arts.
MMM ... Isisusa! Jou Lekker Ding! runs from 2pm to 4pm.
Tickets cost R30 via Webtickets.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News