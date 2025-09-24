Rainbow Village ‘turns something ugly into hope’ — McKenzie
Minister hails reimagining of St Peter’s Anglican Church in Gqeberha as monument to multicultural community torn apart by apartheid
The unveiling of St Peter’s Rainbow Village in South End on Tuesday marked a powerful moment of remembrance and renewal for Nelson Mandela Bay.
Among the guests at the official launch were sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk and the city’s sport, recreation, arts and culture political head, Sinebhongo Kwatsha. ..
