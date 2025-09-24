SLA and tax issues need to be ironed out for light repairs to go ahead
Electricity and energy meeting postponed after councillors’ objections
The fixing of street lights in Nelson Mandela Bay is still up in the air, due to incomplete service level agreements and the late submission of tax certificates.
This emerged in a report scheduled for Tuesday’s electricity and energy committee meeting, which was postponed after councillors rejected other outdated reports on the agenda...
