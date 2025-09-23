On September 22 the world celebrated World Rhino Day, which was established in 2011. The day raises awareness about the black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhino species and promotes conservation efforts.
World Rhino Day marked by grim stats as SA loses more than 100 rhinos in three months
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Jacoba Susanna Maria Swanepoel
South Africa recorded 103 rhino poaching incidents between January and March, averaging more than 34 rhinos killed per month, according to the latest statistics released by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.
While the numbers show a sustained threat to the country’s rhino population, there were encouraging signs in some provinces.
No rhinos were poached in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng during the period.
The hardest-hit areas remain under the custodianship of SANParks, where 65 rhinos were killed. KwaZulu-Natal had 16 cases, Limpopo 10, the Free State five, the North West four and Mpumalanga three .
Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George said the data underscored the pressure on rhino populations and the effectiveness of targeted interventions.
“While the figures reflect a persistent threat to our rhino populations, they also highlight the effectiveness of targeted interventions in some regions. The absence of poaching incidents in four provinces is a testament to the dedication of our rangers, law enforcement agencies and community partners who work tirelessly to protect our natural heritage,” he said.
On September 22 the world celebrated World Rhino Day, which was established in 2011. The day raises awareness about the black, white, greater one-horned, Sumatran and Javan rhino species and promotes conservation efforts.
George said between January and March, 15 rhino poaching-related arrests were made and five cases were finalised.
“We are working closely with the National Prosecuting Authority and police to ensure repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail,” he said.
The department has been engaging investigators through the national biodiversity investigators forum to improve the quality of affidavits submitted in court and ensure more effective bail opposition, he said.
The government is committed to intensifying anti-poaching measures through:
He referenced the case of Francis Kipampa, who was sentenced in January to 18 years' imprisonment, with eight years suspended, for crimes linked to Project Blood Orange, a multidisciplinary investigation targeting organised wildlife crime.
“Not only are we focusing on arresting those involved in poaching our rhino and trafficking the horn, we are disrupting the higher-up levels in the value chain. More of these focused investigations are needed as we continue to implement the national integrated strategy to combat wildlife trafficking.”
George paid tribute to South Africa’s field rangers, many of whom risk their lives daily.
“Our rangers are the true heroes in the fight, risking their lives daily to protect our rhinos. Their bravery and commitment are the backbone of our conservation efforts.”
He urged the public and international community to support anti-poaching efforts, including donations of equipment such as binoculars, drones and radars.
Last year 420 rhinos were poached across South Africa: 320 on state properties and 100 on private reserves. This marked a decline from 499 in 2023, with KwaZulu-Natal showing the biggest improvement due to the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife dehorning programme.
However, poaching syndicates adapted their tactics late in 2024, targeting dehorned rhinos and leading to fresh spikes in attacks. The Kruger National Park has seen a worrying escalation, with 21 rhinos killed in December 2024 and 17 in January 2025.
“We call on every South African and the global community to stand with us in safeguarding our rhinos. Public awareness, responsible tourism and support for conservation initiatives are critical to ensuring future generations can witness these magnificent animals in the wild.”
