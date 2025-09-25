Emotions run high after deadly school stabbing
Community members break down outside court as suspects appear over killing of matric pupil at Humansdorp Senior Secondary School
A large crowd gathered outside the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the first appearance of two teenagers accused of stabbing Liyolo Wakeni to death at his school this week.
Emotions ran high with some Humansdorp Senior Secondary School teachers and pupils breaking down in tears and others voicing their anger at Tuesday’s shocking incident...
