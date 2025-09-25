Metro phone service to finally be restored
Residents should be able to contact call centre and councillors after MTN account settled
After being mobbed by councillors at the chambers in the City Hall on Thursday, acting city manager Ted Pillay said residents might finally be able to get through to ward offices and call centres by Friday — now that the metro has settled its R9.6m invoice dispute with MTN.
Residents have been unable to lodge complaints for nearly three weeks after the company cut services due to an unpaid bill...
