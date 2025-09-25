NMU and First People celebrate iconic matjieshut
Construction of indigenous shelter shows how it was done centuries ago
A unique event to celebrate Heritage Month and the ways of SA’s First People has been hosted by Nelson Mandela University.
The event took the form of a workshop where an expert team from Kharkams in Namaqualand, Northern Cape, demonstrated how to build a matjieshut, the earliest shelter constructed by the country’s First People centuries ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.