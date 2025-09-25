‘Puppet Power’ set to pull in the crowds on Eastern Cape tour

SA’s most outspoken puppet is back on stage and ready to stir up laughter.
Comedy duo Conrad Koch and Chester Missing are bringing their brand-new show, Puppet Power, to the Eastern Cape and Garden Route in October, with stops in East London, Gqeberha, Knysna and St Francis Bay.
Fresh from winning a Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival, Puppet Power promises an evening of wild comedy, fresh characters and unapologetic fun.
With Chester Missing leading the charge, audiences can expect sharp-witted satire mixed with pure silliness — a show that feels as current as your latest TikTok scroll.
“This show is 99% silliness with a dash of satirical truth,” Koch said.
“We’re all puppets in some way — in politics, relationships, or at work. Chester just happens to be loud about it. For him, Puppet Power is an idea whose time has come.”
Audiences can look forward to a mix of new and familiar faces, from party-loving Hilton the ostrich and DJ Hoodie, the puppet who actually DJs, to Gordon Ratsy, the celebrity chef rat, and even a talking dinosaur powered by an audience member.
Add Koch’s quick-fire social commentary — on any topic from Elon Musk and global politics to South African quirks such as FlySafair life jackets and calling traffic lights “robots” — and the stage is set for a laugh-a-minute spectacle.
But above all, Puppet Power is about joy.
“Eastern Cape audiences are always incredible, and we can’t wait to bring the energy of this new show to East London, Gqeberha, Knysna and St Francis Bay,” Koch said.
“People are hungry for laughter, and this tour is all about leaning into the absurd and celebrating the funny side of life.”
Even Chester had something to say: “Finally! Thank you for asking. This show is about me. Conrad is just along for the ride.”
Catch the puppet master in Gqeberha at the Southern Sun The Marine on October 3 at 8pm.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
