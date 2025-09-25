Schoolgirls accuse teacher’s assistant of rape
Parents demand justice after Sophakama High employee appears in court after alleged assault at flat
The relatives of two Nelson Mandela Bay schoolgirls are demanding justice after the pupils alleged they were dragged into a flat, beaten, forced to drink alcohol and raped by a teacher’s assistant.
The suspect, an assistant at Sophakama High School, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday and is still in custody...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.