ANC regional elective conference postponed for fourth time
The ANC Nelson Mandela Bay region has failed to meet the 70% threshold for qualified branches required to hold a regional elective conference, resulting in a fourth postponement.
The conference was scheduled to take place this weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.