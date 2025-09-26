‘Annie’ receives standing ovation on opening night
The opening night of Annie saw a packed audience being treated to an entertaining evening of vibrant song and dance woven into a heartwarming rendition of the much-loved production.
From the moment the curtain rose, every scene on stage was special, with the ensemble cast shining just as bright as the leading cast members at the Savoy Theatre on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.