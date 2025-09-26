News

Hill Presbyterian Church celebrates 160 years of service this weekend

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 26 September 2025

The Hill Presbyterian Church in Central stands as one of the city’s oldest landmarks, celebrating a distinguished 160-year-old heritage that includes a pipe organ ranking among the oldest still in use in SA.

Located at the corner of Belmont and Alfred Terrace in Central, Gqeberha, it has become a well-known feature of the city’s skyline and a point of historical pride...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

US tariffs, Chinese competition & limited fiscal space keep EBRD economies ...
Jimmy Kimmel's return racks up over 17 million views on social media | REUTERS

Most Read