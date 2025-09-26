Johannesburg will host global women leaders, policymakers and civil society representatives next month for the Women20 South Africa (W20SA) summit, which aims to put gender equality and women’s economic empowerment at the centre of G20 discussions.
The summit, from October 12 to 14 at the Vivari Hotel and Spa, forms part of the official engagement groups of the G20, over which South Africa presides this year. Since its launch in 2015 in Türkiye, W20 has sought to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 policymaking.
While strides have been made in advancing gender equality, women around the globe still encounter major obstacles to economic participation and empowerment. Limited access to finance, unequal opportunities and unsafe environments continue to restrict their ability to contribute fully to social and economic development.
These barriers are especially visible in areas such as:
- financial inclusion, gender-based violence, climate justice and the widening digital divide.
Delegates from more than 20 countries including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe are expected to attend. This year’s theme is “Women in Solidarity Towards a Just Future”.
The programme will include high-level sessions on the climate-care nexus in partnership with Wits University, a panel featuring survivors of modern slavery hosted by the Walk Free Foundation and discussions on positive masculinities.
Women20 summit to gather global leaders in Joburg to mainstream gender in G20 talks
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke will deliver a keynote address, while Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi will open proceedings.
Delegates will also visit the JSE for a CEOs’ breakfast circle and take part in a 10-year review of W20. Experts such as Linda Laura Sabbadini will share insights on measuring women’s empowerment.
The summit will focus on six priority areas:
According to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, the W20SA head of delegation and chair, W20 continues to reaffirm its commitment to achieving the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly the fifth goal — to achieve gender equality and empower women and girls — as a catalyst for sustainable development.
“We look forward to a vibrant exchange of ideas and solutions at the W20 summit. Together we can drive change and promote sustainable socioeconomic development,” she said.
On October 14 a communique based on the W20SA deliberations will be issued to the departments of international relations & co-operation and women, youth & persons with disabilities, as well as the Presidency, for submission to the G20 leaders.
Sponsors of the event include GIZ, IDRC, B20, WaterAid, the Global Summit of Women, Brand SA, the Wits Southern Centre of Inequality Studies and Oxfam.
