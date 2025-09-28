Bay stadium staff fret about future as handover looms
With less than two weeks to go before the city’s development agency hands over the keys to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, staff have sounded the alarm that there has been no official communication about their future.
In a leaked email dated September 22, stadium technical adviser Sandiswa Silwana informed acting city manager Ted Pillay that the MBDA had notified them that September would be the final month the municipal entity pays their salaries...
