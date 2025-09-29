Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has promised to provide evidence confirming criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system which has been alleged by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Khumalo, who is the project leader of the political killings task team (PKTT) in KwaZulu-Natal, was testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
During a press briefing in July, Mkhwanazi implicated some of the top law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu. He accused Mchunu of interfering in the PKTT, which led to it being disbanded.
In his testimony on September 17, Mkhwanazi alleged that the arrest of Khumalo in June on charges of fraud and corruption was an attempt to disrupt and weaken the task team to prevent Khumalo from continuing with an investigation into a criminal syndicate involving drug cartels in Gauteng.
Khumalo said he would share some of his evidence in public but wouldn’t be able to share certain information due to security concerns.
Dumisani Khumalo vows to provide evidence of infiltration in criminal justice system
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has promised to provide evidence confirming criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system which has been alleged by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Khumalo, who is the project leader of the political killings task team (PKTT) in KwaZulu-Natal, was testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
During a press briefing in July, Mkhwanazi implicated some of the top law enforcement officials, including police minister Senzo Mchunu. He accused Mchunu of interfering in the PKTT, which led to it being disbanded.
In his testimony on September 17, Mkhwanazi alleged that the arrest of Khumalo in June on charges of fraud and corruption was an attempt to disrupt and weaken the task team to prevent Khumalo from continuing with an investigation into a criminal syndicate involving drug cartels in Gauteng.
Khumalo said he would share some of his evidence in public but wouldn’t be able to share certain information due to security concerns.
“Included in my affidavit is all the evidence that I will be able to share in the public hearing,” he said. “But alongside this evidence set out in the statement, there’s also considerably more evidence at my disposal that cannot be shared in the public space for the following reasons.
“Sharing some of the evidence will expose some of our methodology, our informants and the resources, taking into consideration the high risk of the threat assessment of the Gauteng organised crimes and counter-intelligence investigations, as they are still ongoing. Sharing some of the information will compromise the ongoing investigations.”
However, he said he would apply to the commission for the remaining part of his evidence to be heard on camera after he has given oral testimony.
The commission’s hearings continue.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News