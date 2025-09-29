Eastern Cape tourism champions feted in Jeffreys Bay
Businesses and people driving province’s reputation as premier destination honoured at inaugural awards
The Eastern Cape’s top tourism trailblazers were honoured at a glitzy inaugural awards ceremony in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday — a showcase of the businesses and people driving the province’s reputation as a premier destination.
The Eastern Cape Tourism Awards, hosted at Mentors Country Estate in partnership with the Kouga Local Municipality, celebrated winners across 15 categories...
