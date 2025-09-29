Gauteng police arrested 1,567 suspects for crimes including dealing in drugs, possession of stolen property, contravening the Immigration Act and driving under the influence of alcohol at the weekend.
Gauteng police arrest more than 1,500 in weekend operation
Image: Supplied
Gauteng police arrested 1,567 suspects for crimes including dealing in drugs, possession of stolen property, contravening the Immigration Act and driving under the influence of alcohol at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrests were made between September 26 and 28 by the multidisciplinary integrated team of law enforcement agencies during Operation Shanela.
“The operation was conducted simultaneously throughout the five districts in the province. Several crime prevention actions were implemented, including strategically mounting roadblocks at problematic roads, conducting stop-and-search operations, conducting liquor compliance inspections, conducting patrols and setting up vehicle checkpoints,” Nevhuhulwi said.
She said among the total arrests, 1,378 were wanted suspects linked to serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause bodily harm, rape, robbery and hijacking.
“In addressing crimes committed against women and children, the team also arrested 180 suspects for gender-based violence crimes.”
The arrested suspects are expected to appear at magistrates’ courts from Monday. According to Nevhuhulwi, some arrested suspects were released after paying fines.
She said Gauteng police remain resolute to deal with criminal activities while upholding the authority of the state.
