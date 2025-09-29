A search has been launched for an armed man who opened fire on a police patrol vehicle and wounded one of the occupants in Missionvale on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Algoa Park police were conducting routine patrols in Jack Road, Missionvale, at about 11pm on Sunday when a man emerged from between the houses and opened fire on a patrol vehicle.
A police constable sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.
The shooter fled and was still at large, Nkohli said.
“Police are appealing to the community for assistance in tracing the [culprit].
“Anyone with any information that could assist is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans, on 083-243-4567.”
He said a case of attempted murder was opened.
Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso condemned the incident.
“We have activated maximum resources to assist with the investigation.
“An attack on the police is an attack on the state, and we will not rest until the perpetrator is apprehended,” Kupiso said.
The Herald
Hunt for shooter after police constable wounded in Missionvale
Image: 123RF/ Iurii Konoval
The Herald
