Poachers continue to threaten rhino worldwide — report
SA flagged as area of concern with Mongolia and Qatar emerging as new trafficking hubs
The globe’s five rhinoceros species are still severely threatened by poaching, and the situation in SA, a major custodian of the world’s rhinos, remains of grave concern, the International Rhino Foundation said.
The foundation also pinpointed shifts in the illegal trade driving rhino-horn poaching...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.