tansa not working
‘SA’s men need to reclaim safe space’
South African men have to reconnect with the tradition of ebuhlanti, which allows them to engage on key issues affecting them and thereby shake off the grip of modern ills, from greed to patriarchy.
That is the view of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) deputy vice-chancellor: people and operations Luthando Jack, who was speaking at the Ebuhlanti The Kraal Men’s Leadership Programme Inaugural Symposium at the Ocean Sciences Campus on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.