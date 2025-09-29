News

Scientist provides fascinating insight into last year’s Eastern Cape meteorite event

By Herald Reporter - 29 September 2025

In 2024, a two-ton rock burst into the Earth’s atmosphere from space and a fragment of it was found by a nine-year-old girl in the Eastern Cape.

Twelve months later, scientists can tell us more about the Nqweba Meteorite, as it is called, and how they have tracked it all the way back to its origin in the Main Asteroid Belt located between Jupiter and Mars...

